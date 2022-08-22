JACKSON — Early season matches in volleyball give players a chance to get in sync with each other as they prepare for upcoming region matches. That’s exactly what the Lady Devils have been doing, and last Thursday night against New Manchester, they took a giant stride toward coming together as a team that has won the Area 2-AAA championship for three straight years.
After easily dispatching the Lady Jaguars, 25-10, in their first set, Jackson got out of sync during the second set and fell behind 20-13. Coach Alisha Hall called a timeout and told her girls they needed to start playing together again. The Lady Devils heeded her directive and came from behind to defeat New Manchester, 25-23, to win the match in two sets.
“The girls really did well in coming back from a deficit of 7-8 points,” Hall said after the match. “When I called that timeout, that’s basically what I said. I said we have to start syncing as a team again, because that first game we were a team, and as Olivia (Dial) pointed out, if they are down by one, then they are in their heads and we consistently start dropping points. Once I can get them back as a team and syncing correctly, then they can do what they need to do.”
Hall added that Thursday’s comeback win was a big step forward for the Lady Devils, who lost five starters to graduation, and have four seniors, three juniors, and a lot of sophomores on this year’s team.
“This past weekend we were in a tournament at Locust Grove High School,” she said. “The first two teams were Perry and Luella. We beat them, then we went into our third match with Midtown. They had some strong serves and we lost several points and couldn’t get them back. That happened in both sets. When we were on top, they were doing great, but when they start losing those points they start getting down on each other.
“We need to get them on the same train,” Hall continued. “I call it ‘growing pains’ because we’ve got a fairly young team with a lot of sophomores. So they need to grow confidence in each other and confidence in themselves, and we’ll work through it.”
The Lady Devils are currently 6-5 on the season. This week they hosted Stratford Academy and Union Grove at home on Tuesday, travel to Barnesville on Thursday to take on Lamar and Jones counties, and travel to Newton to face Northgate on Saturday.
This season will be different from the previous ones, which has two region playdates near the end of the regular season, where all the region teams came together to play each other. This season there are no playdates and the region matches are blended in with Jackson’s regular schedule.
On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Jackson puts their region win streak on the line as they host Upson-Lee. The last time the Lady Devils lost a region contest was in the championship finals against Pike County in 2018. Since then they have accumulated 30 straight wins (21 regular season and 9 tournament wins).
