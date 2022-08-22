JACKSON — Early season matches in volleyball give players a chance to get in sync with each other as they prepare for upcoming region matches. That’s exactly what the Lady Devils have been doing, and last Thursday night against New Manchester, they took a giant stride toward coming together as a team that has won the Area 2-AAA championship for three straight years.

After easily dispatching the Lady Jaguars, 25-10, in their first set, Jackson got out of sync during the second set and fell behind 20-13. Coach Alisha Hall called a timeout and told her girls they needed to start playing together again. The Lady Devils heeded her directive and came from behind to defeat New Manchester, 25-23, to win the match in two sets.

