The Jackson Lady Devils display 8 fingers signifying they made it to the Elite 8 in the AAA state soccer playoffs. The Lady Devils face the top-ranked Lady Wildcats of Westminster in Atlanta today at 5:30 p.m.

 Staff Photo: Larry Stanford

The Jackson Lady Devils will play the top-ranked Lady Wildcats of Westminster Monday night at The Westminster Schools in the quarter-final round of the state AAA soccer playoffs. The Lady Devils will leave Jackson High School around noon to head to the game. Their trip will include an escort through downtown Jackson and fans are encouraged to line the streets in support of the Lady Devils.

For those fans wanting to attend the game, The Westminster Schools are 46 miles away at 1424 West Paces Ferry Road in Atlanta. Trip time is a little over an hour normally, but include a little extra time for the beginning of rush hour traffic in Atlanta. The game starts at 5:30 p.m.

