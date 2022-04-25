The Jackson Lady Devils will play the top-ranked Lady Wildcats of Westminster Monday night at The Westminster Schools in the quarter-final round of the state AAA soccer playoffs. The Lady Devils will leave Jackson High School around noon to head to the game. Their trip will include an escort through downtown Jackson and fans are encouraged to line the streets in support of the Lady Devils.
For those fans wanting to attend the game, The Westminster Schools are 46 miles away at 1424 West Paces Ferry Road in Atlanta. Trip time is a little over an hour normally, but include a little extra time for the beginning of rush hour traffic in Atlanta. The game starts at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.