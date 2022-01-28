Weather Alert

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND HIGH WINDS FOR MUCH OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA... The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Red Flag Warning for low relative humidities and high winds, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM EST Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...North and Central Georgia. * TIMING...Noon to 7 PM EST Saturday * WIND...Northwest winds at 15 to 20 mph. In the higher elevations of north Georgia, gusts between 35 and 40 mph are likely. Elsewhere, gusts between 30 and 35 mph will be likely. * HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This warning includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National Forests. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring...or will occur within 24 hours. Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme caution. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning.