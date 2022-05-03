A collision on Ga. Hwy. 16 at Imogene Goff Road sent one driver to the hospital late Tuesday morning, May 3. The accident occurred around 11:20 a.m.
Contrary to the initial report from an emergency official on the scene who said the collision was head-on, the report from the Georgia State Patrol states that a female driver with a small child passenger attempted to turn left onto Hwy. 16 from the Ingles exit in a 2017 Nissan Titan pickup, and pulled into the path of a 1993 Chevrolet S-10 pickup pulling another vehicle that was traveling west on Hwy. 16.
The S-10 T-boned the Titan on the driver's side, causing the Titan to spin around and leave the roadway, overturning onto its roof in a ditch at the corner of Hwy. 16 and Imogene Goff Road.
The S-10 also spun around and came to rest on Hwy. 16. The vehicle it was towing, a 1998 Honda Accord on a dolly, separated from the S-10 and entered the tree line on the north side of Hwy. 16.
The female driver was wearing her seatbelt and her child passenger was strapped into a carseat in the backseat of the SUV, and were shaken up, but not injured. The female driver declined to have herself and her child taken to the hospital for a checkup.
The male driver of the truck was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.
The accident shut down traffic in both directions on Hwy. 16 for about 45 minutes. One lane was reopened for traffic while wreckers removed the vehicles.
The Georgia State Patrol is handling the accident investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.