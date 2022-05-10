Jackson High seniors Krupa Patel, Riley Morgan and Dawson Livingston signed letters of intent to three colleges and universities, locking down scholarships to the schools.
Patel, who served as manager for numerous sports team while at Jackson, has accepted a full academic scholarship to the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. Morgan has signed an athletic scholarship to LaGrange College in LaGrange, Ga. At Jackson she was a star volleyball and soccer players. Livingston, a standout football players, wrestler, and track and field star at JHS, signed an athletic scholarship to Berry College in Mount Berry, Ga.
Jackson High Principal Will Rustin said it is a great day anytime they can celebrate JHS students moving on to their next level of education.
“I can say honestly that we’re going to miss Krupa, Riley and Dawson,” Rustin said. “They have been great leaders for us throughout their years here. The leadership that they provided has been crucial to our school.”
Rustin also thanked their parents.
“Parents, I just want to thank you for allowing us to have them here at Jackson High School and providing the structure you have at home that has helped them be leaders here.”
Jackson Head Football Coach Dary Myricks told the students present that Patel, Morgan and Livingston are example of what every student can achieve.
“These three young people are leaders in this school building,” he said. “These three young people have integrity and work ethics that are unmatched. It’s always great for other students to see what hard work gets you. If you want to achieve at a different level, you’ve got to do things that other people won’t do at a level that other people can’t do, and then you can be successful. That’s what you’re seeing with these three young people.”
Former Jackson High volleyball coach Michael Smith, who moved to Texas last year, returned to Jackson to help Patel and Morgan celebrate their scholarships.
Smith said Patel was always willing to do what she could to help right from the start.
“Remember coming in here the summer before your freshman year,” he recalled. “You were a shy kid, but we could already tell you had a lot of capabilities. Right from the start, you were always willing to help and do anything we needed done. You could not have been more instrumental in helping build this program. Without you, it doesn’t happen.
“South Bend, Ind. has no idea what is coming. You’re going to do amazing things and I couldn’t be more excited for you.”
Smith said Morgan always knew she wanted to play volleyball on the next level and that was her mindset every day.
“For Riley, it was all about overcoming adversity, from things that had happened to her through the season,” Smith said. “She’s one of the best players I’ve ever had as far as conquering that adversity on a daily basis. She really pushed through to get these results. This volleyball program would not be the three-time region champions without Riley Morgan and her contributions on and off the court.”
Coach Dary Myricks said while he coaches a lot of kids, there are only a few that really stand out.
“Dawson will always be special to me,” he said. “He’s always been a leader. I tried to coach him on being more of a vocal leader to lead the way I thought he should lead. He silently pushed back because I wanted him to be more assertive with his teammates. I wanted him to tell them what to do and for them to do it. But he went about his business of doing what he was supposed to do and then modeling the way it is supposed to be done. But when he did speak, they listened.
“He’ll always be a Red Devil. I appreciate him, I appreciate his mom, I appreciate his granddad, I appreciate his family for bringing him to us. I know it wasn’t an easy decision. We love and appreciate him and the way he goes about his business, the way he carries himself and talks to people, and the way he responds to criticism. It is becoming a really rare thing to find a young man who can take criticism and then do the things that you ask him to do. That means he’s going to be super successful in the future because he can hold himself accountable and that, in turn, others can see that and make themselves successful.”
