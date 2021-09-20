Diplomas.jpg

Georgia State University

ATLANTA - To be eligible for the Georgia State University’s President's List during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State University cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 2.00 must earn a 4.0 GPA for the semester and complete at least 6 semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.

Students named to the President's List include:

• Arellys McDearis of Jackson

• Zackery Jones of Jackson

• Adam Knoll of Jackson

To be eligible for the Dean's List during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State cumulative GPA of 2.00 must earn a 3.50 GPA for the semester and complete at least 6 semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.

Students on the Dean's List include:

• Iris Bryant of Jenkinsburg

• Ansley Frickey of Jackson

• Caylin Andrews of Jackson

Southern New Hampshire University

MANCHESTER, NH - It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the summer 2021 President's List. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.70 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6. Students on the President’s List include:

• Quentin Willis of Locust Grove

• Kristy Scott of Jackson

• Christopher Coogler of Jenkinsburg

Georgia College

MILLEDGEVILLE - Dr. Steve Dorman, president of Georgia College, has awarded degrees to the graduating class of August 2021. Graduates include:

• Jennifer Dobbs of Jenkinsburg

• Hannah Potts of Jenkinsburg

• Michael Teti of Jackson

Valdosta State University

VALDOSTA - Valdosta State University is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of Summer 2021. This includes:

• Mekisha Moore of Jackson earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership

• Sarah Ramjohn of Jackson earned the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Recommended for you

Tags

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos