Georgia State University
ATLANTA - To be eligible for the Georgia State University’s President's List during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State University cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 2.00 must earn a 4.0 GPA for the semester and complete at least 6 semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.
Students named to the President's List include:
• Arellys McDearis of Jackson
• Zackery Jones of Jackson
• Adam Knoll of Jackson
To be eligible for the Dean's List during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State cumulative GPA of 2.00 must earn a 3.50 GPA for the semester and complete at least 6 semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.
Students on the Dean's List include:
• Iris Bryant of Jenkinsburg
• Ansley Frickey of Jackson
• Caylin Andrews of Jackson
Southern New Hampshire University
MANCHESTER, NH - It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the summer 2021 President's List. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.70 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6. Students on the President’s List include:
• Quentin Willis of Locust Grove
• Kristy Scott of Jackson
• Christopher Coogler of Jenkinsburg
Georgia College
MILLEDGEVILLE - Dr. Steve Dorman, president of Georgia College, has awarded degrees to the graduating class of August 2021. Graduates include:
• Jennifer Dobbs of Jenkinsburg
• Hannah Potts of Jenkinsburg
• Michael Teti of Jackson
Valdosta State University
VALDOSTA - Valdosta State University is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of Summer 2021. This includes:
• Mekisha Moore of Jackson earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership
• Sarah Ramjohn of Jackson earned the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
