Georgia Tech
ATLANTA - The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to more than 4,500 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute's 262nd Commencement exercises on May 6-7 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Among the graduates were:
• Dylan Hightower of Jackson - Master of Science in Civil Engineering
• Joseph Kersey of Jackson - Master of Science in Computer Science
• Lindsay Shurtz of Jackson - Bachelor of Science in International Affairs and Modern Language with Highest Honors
The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition. The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its nearly 44,000 students, representing 50 states and 149 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning.
University of Maryland Global Campus
ADELPHI, Md. - Worldwide, more than 13,600 graduates from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and U.S. territories, earned University of Maryland Global Campus degrees during the 2021-22 academic year. Among them were:
• Rodriquez Kentrell Barner, Jackson - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Celebrating its 75th anniversary, University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) was established in 1947 to serve adults in the workforce. Today, UMGC enrolls some 90,000 students annually, offering bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs, as well as certificates in more than 125 fully online, hybrid and face-to-face programs and specializations.
Anderson University
ANDERSON, S.C. - The Dean’s List for the spring semester, 2022, at Anderson University has been released. In order to be named to the Dean's List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester. Among the students named is:
• Christian Woodall, Jackson
Anderson University is an academically selective, comprehensive Christian university offering bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees on campus and online.
