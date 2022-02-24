Georgia State University
ATLANTA - More than 3,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the fall 2021 semester at the associate's, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral levels.
Graduates from Butts County include:
• Ansley Frickey of Jackson, an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Criminal Justice.
• Alexander Harwell of Jackson, an Associate of Arts degree, with studies in Foreign Language.
• Kelly Dawkins of Jackson, a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Film and Media.
Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds. The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city's business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.