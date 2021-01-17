Maria Bautista of Jackson High School is one of 24 students from the 10th Congressional District announced by Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) on Jan. 13 as being nominated for appointment to United States Service Academies. Bautista has been nominated to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.
“Congratulations to these 24 outstanding young Georgians who will compete for an appointment to one of our nation's service academies,” said Hice. “Each one has demonstrated excellence in character, scholarship, leadership, and physical fitness, and I proudly applaud their desire to serve as the next generation of military leaders.”'
The nominations are based upon the recommendation of an independent academy advisory board.
Bob Jones University
Brooke Gordon, a sophomore from Jackson majoring in Special Education has been named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester at Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC. The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Jacksonville State University
Ashley Nelson of Jackson, a Music Major at Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Ala., has been named to the President's List. To be named to the President's List, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 GPA while attending full-time. Students earning a GPA of 3.5-3.99 while attending full-time are named to the Dean's List of their respective schools.
University of North Georgia
Jake Cowan and Emma Edmonds of Jackson were among the graduates for the fall 2020 semester and the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega. UNG awarded more than 1,000 degrees and certificates to graduates. Nearly 600 of those graduates walked across the stage of the Convocation Center Dec. 5-6 in 52 mini-ceremonies created to follow social distancing guidelines and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Jake Cowan of Jackson graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration - Marketing.
Emma Edmonds of Jackson graduated with an Associate of Arts - Sociology Pathway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.