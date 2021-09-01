Georgia Southwestern State University
AMERICUS - The following local residents made the Summer 2021 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus and were among 437 students recognized for scholastic achievement:
• William Carter of Jackson
• Bailey Christian of Jackson
• Morgan Christian of Jackson
To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.
Valdosta State University
VALDOSTA - Valdosta State University celebrated more than 300 distinguished and accomplished students who earned Dean's List status during Summer 2021, including the following area residents:
• Kendall Gantt of Jackson
More than 1,700 students were named to Valdosta State University's Spring 2021 Dean's List.
• Elaina Adcock of Jackson
• Mekisha Moore of Jackson
• Kendall Gantt of Jackson
• Caroline Boutwell of Jackson
• Caleb Vander Ven of Flovilla
Dean's List honors are reserved for the highest achieving students at VSU, and these students are recognized for exemplifying excellence in the attainment of their educational goals.
To qualify for Dean's List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean's List status.
Bob Jones University
GREENVILLE, SC - Nearly 300 incoming students participated in Summer Orientation 2021 at Bob Jones University on June 18-19 or June 25-26.
Incoming students and their parents became familiar with the campus and attended informational sessions about the BJU experience including academics, student development and financial aid. Students were also able to receive academic and career counsel from faculty and register for their fall classes.
"Summer orientation gives incoming students the ability to meet our knowledgeable and caring faculty and receive the information they need to be prepared for classes and life as a BJU Bruin," said BJU President Steve Pettit.
• Grant Meeks, a resident of Jenkinsburg, will be majoring in Engineering, BS.
• Ashlyn Gordon, a resident of Jackson, will be majoring in Nursing, BSN.
University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - A total of 11,813 students enrolled during the spring 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean's List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President's List with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).
• Gabriel Shivers of Flovilla was named to the Deans List.
The UA Dean's and President's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Kennesaw State University
KENNESAW - Kennesaw State University recently named students to the President's List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least 9 semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
• Brandon King of Jackson
• Camry Bullock of Jackson
• Destiny Hill of Jackson
Kennesaw State University recently named students to the Dean's List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least 9 semester hours with a term grade point average of 3.5.
• Nakeemiun Lawrence of Jackson
• Salem Adams of Jenkinsburg
• Cameron Whitener of Jackson
• Garrett Burch of Jackson
• Connor Jett of Jackson
• Reagan Earnhart of Jackson
• Taylor Clay of Jackson
• Alexander Heard of Jackson
University of North Georgia
DAHLONEGA - More than 200 cadets began their time as University of North Georgia (UNG) cadets with Freshman Recruit Orientation Group (FROG) Week from Aug. 15-21. FROG Week marks the transition from civilian to military life within UNG's Corps of Cadets. The following local cadet completed FROG Week:
• Logan Bruce of Jackson
