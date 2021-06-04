Mercer Law School
MACON - Rachel G. Ness-Maddox of Jackson is the 2021 recipient of the George Waldo Woodruff Award of Excellence, which is Mercer Law School's most prestigious award. It is given to the graduating student who had the highest grade point average at the end of five semesters. Ness-Maddox is graduating magna cum laude with a Certificate in Advanced Legal Writing, Research, and Drafting. In 2018, Ness-Maddox graduated from Middle Georgia State University summa cum laude with an English B.A. and Creative Writing minor. At Mercer, Ness-Maddox served as a member of the Habeas Project, became an Equal Access to Justice Scholar, and received a Faculty Legal Writing Award. She earned membership on Mercer Law Review her second year, and the editorial board published both her student nots. As a member of Mercer Advocacy Council, she served as Moot Court Chair and competed on moot court and mock trial teams. Additionally, she served on the executive boards of OUTLaw and the Mercer Immigration Law Society. Ness-Maddox interned at McArthur Law Firm in Macon and interned remotely at the Southern Poverty Law Center's Voting Rights practice group. She also interned at the Georgia Legal Services Program in Macon and served as a research assistant to Profession Cathren Page. Upon graduation, Ness-Maddox will begin a term position at the Eleventh Circuit Staff Attorney's Office in Atlanta.
Georgia State University
ATLANTA - Tyler Hightower, Dominicka Grotkowska, Justyna Grotkowska, and Colton Young, all from Jackson, and Ana Rodriguez-Garcia of Jenkinsburg were named to the Spring 2021 President's List. To be eligible for the President's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Taylor Earnhart, Arellys McDearis, Christiana TeBout, Sabrina Forgey, Zachary Jones, Emily Carmichael, Alexander Harwell, Adam Knoll, and Caylin Andrews, all from Jackson, were named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List. To be eligible for the Dean's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
University of North Georgia
DAHLONEGA - Ryan Abrahams of Jenkinsburg received a Bachelor of Science degree in the spring 2021 commencement ceremonies on May 8-9.
Savannah Miles of Jackson earned the "new" Robert and Nance Temple Clark Scholarship at ceremonies held this spring.
Berry College
ROME - Laura Barabas and Rachel Waldrop, both from Jackson, were named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List. The Dean's List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
Georgia Southwestern State
AMERICUS - Bailey Christian of Jackson was named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List and was among 612 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
Georgia College
Milledgeville - Amanda Hartley, Abagail Ralston, and Sidney Roule, all from Jackson, were awarded degrees during commencement ceremonies in May.
Laney Cowan, Abagail Ralston, and Sidney Roule, all from Jackson, were named to the President's List for the Spring 2021 semester. Students who make a term average of 4.0 on 12 or more semester hours at Georgia College are included on the President's List.
Chloe Patterson, Kelly Holland, Allison Crane, and Katherine-Hope Broyles, all from Jackson, completed courses with exemplary marks and made the Dean's List for the Spring 2021 semester at Georgia College. Students who make a term average of at least 3.5 on 12 or more semester hours at Georgia College are named to the Dean's List.
Jacksonville State University
JACKSONVILLE, AL - Ashely Nelson of Jackson was More recognized for outstanding academic performance over the Spring 2021 semester at JSU by being named to the President's List.
