Jacksonville State University
JACKSONVILLE, ALA. - More than 800 students received undergraduate and graduate degrees as part of the university's spring commencement ceremonies. They include:
• Ashley N. Nelson, Jackson, BA in Music.
Founded in 1883 as a state teachers college, Jacksonville State University has grown from humble beginnings into the Alabama regional university with the highest percentage of accredited programs. Located in the Appalachian foothills midway between Birmingham and Atlanta, JSU offers more than 150 courses of study, including over 40 online programs, at the undergraduate and graduate level.
Wallace Community College - Dothan
DOTHAN, ALA. - Wallace Community College - Dothan conferred degrees and certificates on Wednesday, May 11, during the Spring 2022 Commencement Exercises at the Dothan Civic Center.
Credentials were awarded to the following local graduate:
• Dakota Copeland, Jackson
Wallace Community College - Dothan is a member of the Alabama Community College System, which is the state's single largest system of public higher education. With campuses in Dothan and Eufaula, Wallace offers academic and career technical programs, adult education, workforce development and continuing education, as well as dual enrollment for area high school students.
McPherson College
McPHERSON, KS - McPherson College has named a local resident to its Spring Honor Roll.
• Amare Sonson, Jackson
McPherson College offers more than 20 bachelor's and pre-professional programs with curriculum that emphasizes entrepreneurship and career-focused education. It was ranked this year by U.S. News & World Report on its "Best Colleges" list and recognized for the seventh year in a row as a "Great College to Work For" in the Chronicle of Higher Education.
Valdosta State University
VALDOSTA - More than 1,600 students were named to Valdosta State University's Spring 2022 Dean's List. To qualify for Dean's List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean's List status.
• Caleb Vander Ven, Flovilla
Established in 1906, Valdosta State University is a premier comprehensive university that offers both the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities of a major university and the small classes and close, personal attention of smaller institutions. VSU boasts more than 100 degree, certificate, and endorsement programs on campus and online for undergraduate and graduate students, as well as a full menu of extracurricular activities, from national championship athletic and academic teams to honors organizations, sororities and fraternities, intramural sports, educational and service clubs, a symphony orchestra, art and theatre, research opportunities, and more.
Georgia College
MILLEDGEVILLE - Georgia College recognizes its students from the College of Health Sciences for their outstanding work for the 2022 spring semester. They have made the President's List.
• Kelly Holland, Jackson
Georgia College recognizes its students from the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology for their outstanding work for the 2022 spring semester. They have made the Dean's List.
• Dominika Grotkowska, Jackson
Georgia College, the state's designated public liberal arts university, combines the educational experience expected at esteemed private liberal arts colleges with the affordability of public higher education.
Troy University
TROY, ALA. - Troy is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Provost's List for the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2021/2022 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost's List. Local students on the list include:
Gabriella Cartagena, Jackson
Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students choose TROY for its quality academic programs, reasonable costs and availability of financial aid, outstanding faculty, and flexible in-class and online class offerings.
