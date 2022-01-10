Georgia Southwestern State University
AMERICUS - The following area resident was among nearly 500 students who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Fall 2021 Commencement Ceremony held on Friday, Dec. 17 in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center:
Katie Gafford of Jackson earned a master's degree in elementary education.
Dean’s List
Cole Carter, a resident of Jackson, made the Fall 2021 Dean's List at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 606 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with more than 3,000 students.
Bob Jones University
GREENVILLE, SC - The following student is among approximately 660 Bob Jones University students named to the President's List for high academic achievement during the Fall 2021 semester.
To qualify for the President's List, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
Brooke Gordon, a Junior Special Education major from Jackson, was named to the President's List.
Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.
Troy University
TROY, ALA - Gabriella Cartagena of Jackson has been named to the Provost's List at Troy University for the Fall Semester/Term 2 of the 2021-2022 academic year.
The Provost's List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65.
Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni.
