Georgia Tech
ATLANTA - The following student has earned the distinction of Dean's List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for Fall 2021. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
• Keiyana White of Jackson
The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition. The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its nearly 40,000 students, representing 50 states and 149 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning.
Georgia State University
ATLANTA - To be eligible for the President's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Students from Butts County:
• Justyna Grotkowska of Jackson
To be eligible for the Dean's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Students from Butts County:
• Caylin Andrews of Jackson
• Andrew Barton of Jackson
• Iris Bryant of Jenkinsburg
• Sabrina Forgey of Jackson
• John Jones of Flovilla
• Kristina Lucas of Jackson
• Arlette Munguia Benitez of Jackson
• Erica Sims of Jackson
• Madison Speir of Jenkinsburg
Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds. The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city's business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.
Georgia Southern University
STATESBORO - Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,420 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2021 Dean's List. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
• Laney Box of Jackson
• Helene Rosen of Jackson
• Dalton Smith of Jackson
• Hugh Weaver of Jackson
Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution founded in 1906, offers approximately 140 different degree programs serving more than 27,000 students through 10 colleges on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville and online instruction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.