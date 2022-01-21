University of North Georgia
DAHLONEGA - University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the fall 2021 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor's degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President's Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President's List. Honorees included:
• Annie Corbin of Jackson
Positioned in the fastest-growing region of the state, the University of North Georgia comprises five campuses united by a single mission focused on academic excellence and academic and co-curricular programs that develop students into leaders for a diverse and global society.
Mercer University
MACON – Mercer University recently announced the President's List and Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous GPA standards specific to the college or school within the University. The following students from Jackson earned a place on the lists:
• Ansley Anglin, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
• John Hayes, sophomore, School of Engineering, President's List
• Jennifer Kersey, senior, College of Education, President's List
• Brycen Lawrence, senior, School of Business, Dean's List
• Meleeah Maddox, senior, College of Professional Advancement, President's List
• Austin Mallory, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
• Justin Naulta, senior, School of Business, Dean's List
• Cameron Wood, senior, School of Music, President's List
Founded in 1833, Mercer University is a dynamic and comprehensive center of undergraduate, graduate and professional education. The University enrolls more than 9,000 students in 12 schools and colleges – liberal arts and sciences, law, pharmacy, medicine, business, engineering, education, theology, music, nursing, health professions, and professional advancement – on major campuses in Macon and Atlanta, medical school sites in Macon, Savannah and Columbus, and at regional academic centers in Henry and Douglas counties.
Shorter University
ROME - Shorter University has announced students named to the dean's list during the fall semester of 2021. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
Kristan Miller, of Jackson, SGA, is among those named to the Fall 2021 dean's list. Miller is majoring in Human Services.
Rapidly approaching its 150th anniversary, Shorter University is a Christ-centered university committed to excellence in education. The university offers traditional bachelor's degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, associate's and master's programs.
University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, ALA. - A total of 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at The University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's). The following student earned a place on the list:
• Gabriel Shivers of Flovilla was named to the Deans List.
The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university. A leader in cutting-edge research, UA advances discovery, creative inquiry and knowledge through more than 30 research centers.
Jacksonville State University
JACKSONVILLE, ALA. - Nearly 1,100 students were named to the President's List at Jacksonville State University for their outstanding academic performance in Fall 2021. The honorees include:
• Ashley Nelson of Jackson
Founded in 1883 as a state teachers college, Jacksonville State University has grown from humble beginnings into the Alabama regional university with the highest percentage of accredited programs.
