University of North Georgia
DAHLONEGA - For the spring 2022 semester, the University of North Georgia (UNG) awarded about 1,700 degrees and 25 certificates to graduates. About 1,300 graduates participated in the spring 2022 commencement ceremonies held May 6-7 at the Convocation Center on UNG's Dahlonega Campus. Graduates included:
• Annie Corbin of Jackson graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with an Exercise Science Concentration.
• Callie Latham of Jackson graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with a Health & Fitness Concentration.
The deans of each of UNG's colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for spring 2022. Dean's List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B. Dean's List honorees included:
• Callie D. Latham of Jackson
University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the spring 2022 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor's degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President's Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President's List. Honorees included:
• Annie Corbin of Jackson
• Christopher Swindell of Jackson
Positioned in the fastest-growing region of the state, the University of North Georgia comprises five campuses united by a single mission focused on academic excellence and academic and co-curricular programs that develop students into leaders for a diverse and global society. The University of North Georgia is a University System of Georgia leadership institution and is The Military College of Georgia.
Piedmont University
DEMOREST - Nearly 385 students graduated from Piedmont University on May 6. Undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies were held at the Johnny Mize Athletic Center & Museum on the Demorest campus. There were 381 graduates, including:
• Brandy Austin of Jackson
Degrees being conferred included the Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Master of Arts, Master of Business Administration, Master of Science, Master of Arts in Teaching, Education Specialist, and Doctor of Education.
Piedmont University is one of the most dynamic small universities in the Southeast. Its 300-acre residential campus is nestled in the foothills of the North Georgia mountains. Founded in 1897, Piedmont is a comprehensive liberal arts institution offering a variety of career-oriented majors in the arts and sciences, business, education, and nursing.
Bob Jones University
GREENVILLE, SC - The following student is among over 620 Bob Jones University students named to the President's List for high academic achievement during the Spring 2022 semester. To qualify for the President's List, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
• Brooke Gordon, a Senior Special Education major from Jackson.
The following student is among approximately 750 Bob Jones University students named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2022 semester. The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
• Ashlyn Gordon, a Sophomore Nursing major from Jackson.
Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.
Berry College
ROME - The Berry College Dean's List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
• Laura Barabas of Jackson
• Rachel Waldrop of Jackson
Nationally recognized for academic excellence and as an outstanding educational value, Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,100 students.
Southern New Hampshire University
MANCHESTER, NH - It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2022 President's List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms (EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6).
• Lucas Suddeth of Jackson
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 165,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH.
Georgia Southern University
STATESBORO - Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,200 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2022 President's List. To be eligible for the President's List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
• Brett Fletcher of Jackson
• Gabrielle Hall of Jackson
Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution founded in 1906, offers approximately 140 different degree programs serving more than 27,000 students through 10 colleges on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville and online instruction.
Georgia Southwestern State University
AMERICUS - The following area residents was among nearly 300 students who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Spring 2022 Commencement Ceremony held on Friday, May 13 in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center.
• Morgan Christian of Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing cum laude.
The following local residents made the Spring 2022 Dean's List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 542 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
• Cole Carter of Jackson.
• Morgan Christian of Jackson.
Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, Ga., is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with approximately 3,000 students.
