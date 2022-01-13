Georgia College
MILLEDGEVILLE - Georgia College president Cathy Cox has awarded degrees to the graduating class of December 2021. Graduates include:
• Laney Cowan of Jackson
• Morgan Pendergast of Jackson
Georgia College, the state's designated public liberal arts university, combines the educational experience expected at esteemed private liberal arts colleges with the affordability of public higher education.
Valdosta State University
VALDOSTA - More than 1,700 students were named to Valdosta State University's Fall 2021 Dean's List.
To qualify for Dean's List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean's List status. Local students include:
• Elaina Adcock of Jackson
• Caleb Vander Ven of Flovilla
Established in 1906, Valdosta State University is a premier comprehensive university that offers both the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities of a major university and the small classes and close, personal attention of smaller institutions.
University of North Georgia
DAHLONEGA - The deans of each of UNG's colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for fall 2021.
Dean's List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B. Students who made the Dean's List included:
• Savannah Miles of Jackson
Positioned in the fastest-growing region of the state, the University of North Georgia comprises five campuses united by a single mission focused on academic excellence and academic and co-curricular programs that develop students into leaders for a diverse and global society.
Kennesaw State University
KENNESAW - Kennesaw State University has named more than 5,100 students to the President's List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Fall 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
The President's List honorees include the following Kennesaw State students from the area:
• Daniel Respess of Jackson
• Mikayla Rigsby of Flovilla
• Reagan Earnhart of Jackson
• Ryan Boring of Jackson
Dean's List
Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 7,300 Owls named to the University's Dean's List, which recognizes students for their academic achievement during the Fall 2021 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
The Dean's List honorees include the following Kennesaw State students from your area:
• Carnicia Moore of Jenkinsburg
• Destiny Hill of Jackson
• Ross Wood of Jackson
• Camry Bullock of Jackson
• Grayson Jett of Jackson
• Taylor Clay of Jackson
• Aili Ogilvie of Jackson
• Abigail Corbin of Jackson
A leader in innovative teaching and learning, Kennesaw State University offers undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees to its nearly 43,000 students. With 11 colleges on two metro Atlanta campuses, Kennesaw State is a member of the University System of Georgia.
Southern New Hampshire University
MANCHESTER, NH - It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2021 President's List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
• Christopher Coogler of Jenkinsburg
