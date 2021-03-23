Andrew Evan Kish.jpg

Andrew Evan Kish

University of Georgia

Andrew Evan Kish earned his Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Finance from the University of Georgia - Terry College of Business. Commencement ceremonies were held virtually on Dec. 18, 2020. He is the son of Brian and Angela Kish. Grandparents are Kerry & Norma Wolleat and Cheryl Kish.

Georgia Southern University

Sidney Pace and Brennan Pollock, both from Jackson, were among 3,850 students recently recognized by Georgia Southern University for excellence in academics on the Fall 2020 Dean's List. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

