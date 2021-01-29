University of Georgia
Jake Mikell Conner of Jackson was named the Outstanding Senior at the University of Georgia's Dec. 18, 2020 virtual graduation ceremony. A total of 4,400 undergraduates and graduate students met requirements. Conner graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Culinary Science and Nutrition and Dietetics. While at UGA, Conner served as FACS Legislative Aide, First Vice Chair - American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences-Student Unit, FACS Ambassador, PHi Upsilon Omicron, summer intern at the FFA-FCCLA Center, and 4-H Camp Counselor. He is currently enrolled in graduate school at UGA.
Georgia Tech
The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 3,800 undergraduate and graduate students who earned their degrees during the Fall 2020 semester and were recognized during the Institute's 259th Commencement exercises December 11-12, 2020, at Bobby Dodd Stadium. They include:
• Jacquelyn Barrett of Jackson - Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience with Honors
• Sharon Chan of Jackson - Bachelor of Science in Architecture with Highest Honors
• Griffin Fletcher of Jackson - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Highest Honors
Valdosta State University
Four students from Jackson are among more than 2,100 students who were named to Valdosta State University's Fall 2020 Dean's List. Dean's List honors are reserved for the highest achieving students at VSU.
To qualify for Dean's List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean's List status.
The following area residents are recognized on this list of distinguished and accomplished students who exemplify excellence in the attainment of their educational goals:
• Elaina Adcock of Jackson
• Mekisha Moore of Jackson
• Kendall Gantt of Jackson
• Caroline Boutwell of Jackson
Coastal Carolina University
Clayton Beasley, a Marine Science major from Jackson, is one of more than 2,300 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester.
Gordon State College
Gordon State College Athletics is proud to announce that Camden Steele of Jackson is among 38 student-athletes who were honored on the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. The GSC softball team led the way with 13 student-athletes, including Steele, making the Dean’s List, which requires a 3.50 GPA or better during the academic term.
Kennesaw State University
Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 7,000 students named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 9 credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list. Students from Butts County on the Dean's List are:
• Camry Bullock of Jackson
• Reagan Earnhart of Jackson
• Brandon King of Jackson
• Nakeemiun Lawrence of Jackson
• Garrett Burch of Jackson
• Carnicia Moore of Jenkinsburg
• Cameron Williams of Jackson
Kennesaw State University recently named students to the President's List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Fall 2020 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least 9 semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0. Students from Butts County on the President's List are:
• Daniel Respess of Jackson
• Jarred Adams of Jenkinsburg
Jacksonville State University
When the JSU Gamecocks resume football season in February, they will have the support of the university's famed Marching Southerners band despite the limitations of COVID-19. Among them will be the following local student:
• Ashley Nelson of Jackson; Front Ensemble section
