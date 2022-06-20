Georgia State University
ATLANTA - More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State at the associate's, bachelor's, master's, specialist, and doctoral levels during the spring semester.
Georgia State graduates from your coverage area include:
• Ana Rodriguez-Garcia, Jenkinsburg, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Elementary Education, with a concentration in certification in teaching English as a Second Language (ESOL).
• Gustavo Escobedo, Jackson, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice in the legal studies track, with a minor in Psychology.
• Justyna Grotkowska, Jackson, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.
• Zackery Jones, Jackson, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.
Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds. The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city's business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.
Kennesaw State University
KENNESAW - Kennesaw State University has named nearly 5,000 students to the President's List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2022 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Students from your area earning President's List honors are:
• Mikayla Rigsby, Flovilla, majoring in Psychology
• Camry Bullock, Jackson, majoring in Management
• Mary Beth Caldwell, Jackson, majoring in Architecture
• Abigail Corbin, Jackson, majoring in Marketing-Interest
Kennesaw State University has named nearly 6,800 Owls to the University's Dean's List, recognizing students for their academic achievement during the Spring 2022 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 earn Dean's List honors.
Students from your area on the Spring 2022 Dean's List are:
• Brandon King, Jackson, majoring in Finance
• Alex Heard, Jackson, majoring in Political Science
• Greg Yasinski, Jackson, majoring in Software Engineering
• Ross Wood, Jackson, majoring in Biology
• Salem Adams, Jenkinsburg, majoring in Computer Science
• Aidyn Cochran, Jackson, majoring in University Undeclared
• Reagan Earnhart, Jackson, majoring in Anthropology
• Taylor Clay, Jackson, majoring in Biology
• Molly Weaver, Jackson, majoring in History
• Ryan Boring, Jackson, majoring in Biology
A leader in innovative teaching and learning, Kennesaw State University offers undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees to its nearly 43,000 students. With 11 colleges on two metro Atlanta campuses, Kennesaw State is a member of the University System of Georgia.
University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - A total of 11,224 students enrolled during Spring Semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the President's List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).
The UA dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Local students listed:
• Gabriel Shivers, Flovilla
The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university. With a global reputation for excellence, UA provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus.
