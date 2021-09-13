Reinhart University
WALESKA - Reinhardt University is proud to announce the students who earned the recognition of being placed on the Spring 2021 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List is compiled at the end of each semester to recognize undergraduate students who have completed at least 12 hours during the semester with a 3.5-3.99 GP, with no grade less than a B.
The Butts County resident who earned their place on the Spring 2021 Dean’s List is
• Alissa Marilee Hobby of Jackson.
Kennesaw State University
KENNESAW - Kennesaw State University recently named students to the President's List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Summer 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Nearly 900 students were named to the list, including the following local students:
• Camry Bullock of Jackson, a Management-Interest major.
• Alexander Heard of Jackson, a Political Science major.
