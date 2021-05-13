Georgia State University
• Kyle Christian Hardy of Jackson earned the Chemistry Undergraduate Gold Award from Georgia State University in Atlanta. The Chemistry Undergraduate Gold Award is awarded to undergraduate students based on the research they have presented. Hardy graduated from GSU in Fall 2020 with a bachelor's degree in Chemistry from the College of Arts and Sciences.
• Emily Carmichael of Jackson has received the Outstanding Nutrition Science Student Award for her outstanding academic performance, demonstrated leadership and potential as a future dietetics professional. Carmichael is a Nutrition Science major in Georgia State's Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions.
Carmichael was also inducted into the Alpha Eta National Honor Society in Health Professions this spring. The Alpha Eta National Honor Society promotes and recognizes significant scholarship, leadership, and contributions to the allied health professions. Baccalaureate degree candidates who have maintained an overall GPA of 3.5 or better are eligible for induction.
Bob Jones University
• Brooke Gordon of Jackson, a junior special education major at Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC, was among approximately 665 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2021 President's List. The President's List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
University of Mississippi
• Celeste Cheyenne Fowler of Jackson was among the more than 5,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2021 during the University of Mississippi's 168th commencement exercises April 29 - May 2. Fowler received a bachelor of science degree in Criminal Justice from the School of Applied Sciences at Ole Miss, which is located in Oxford, Miss.
Mercer University
• Christain Miles of Jackson, a student at Mercer University, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. There are approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States and the Philippines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.