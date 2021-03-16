University of North Georgia
Ryan Abrahams of Jenkinsburg has been named a Distinguished Military Student (DMS) and Distinguished Military Graduate (DMG) by the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega.
DMGs, determined by U.S. Army Cadet Command, finish in the top 20% of Army graduates on the national Order of Merit List by achieving superior grade-point averages, strong performance in the Army Combat Fitness Test, and proving their worth as exceptional leaders in their college ROTC training.
UNG’s DMS list was determined by Col. Joshua Wright, UNG’s professor of military science. To be selected, a cadet must be in the upper half of the academic class, the upper third of the ROTC class, and the upper third of UNG’s Order of Merit List. All nine DMGs were also on the DMS list.
“We are proud of both our DMG and DMS cadets,” Wright said. “They have shown great leadership both in the corps and in the classroom. These honors are well-earned.”
Georgia Southern
University
Montana Carter, Austin Sullivan and MacKenzie Williams, all of Jackson are among 2,420 students recognized for excellence in academics on the Fall 2020 President’s List at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Sydney Pace and Brennan Pollock, both of Jackson, were among 3,850 students recently recognized for excellence in academics on the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
