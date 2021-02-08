Georgia State University
To be eligible for the Fall 2020 President's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Local students on the President's List include:
• Colton Young of Jackson, studying/majoring in Business Administration
• Dominika Grotkowska of Jackson, studying/majoring in Business Administration
• Justyna Grotkowska of Jackson, studying/majoring in Mathematics
• Kyle Christian Hardy of Jackson, studying/majoring in Chemistry
To be eligible for the Fall 2020 Dean's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Local students on the Dean's List include:
• Ana Rodriguez-Garcia of Jenkinsburg, studying/majoring in EDUC: Early Childhood Education
• Andrew Barton of Jackson, studying/majoring in Computer Information Systems
• Erica Sims of Jackson, studying/majoring in Social Work
• Emily Carmichael of Jackson, studying/majoring in Nutrition Science
• Alexander Harwell of Jackson, studying/majoring in Foreign Language
• Tyler Hightower of Jackson, studying/majoring in Marketing
• Arellys Mcdearis of Jackson, studying/majoring in Psychology
• Daniel Harwood of Jackson, studying/majoring in Computer Information Systems
• Jamila St.Surin of Jackson, studying/majoring in Exploratory
• Taylor Earnhart of Jackson, studying/majoring in Political Science
• Kelly Dawkins of Jackson, studying/majoring in Film and Media
• Sarah Hemmings of Jenkinsburg, studying/majoring in Criminal Justice
Georgia Tech
The following local student has earned the distinction of Dean's List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for Fall 2020. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
• Griffin Fletcher of Jackson
The following local student has earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Fall 2020 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
• Lindsay Shurtz of Jackson
