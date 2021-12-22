Berry College
ROME - Berry College announced its Fall 2021 Dean’s List on Dec. 15. The Dean's List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester. Local students included:
• Laura Barabas of Jackson
• Rachel Waldrop of Jackson
Nationally recognized for academic excellence and as an outstanding educational value, Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,100 students. For more than a century, the college has offered an exceptional education that balances intellectual exploration, practical learning, and character development. Its 27,000-acre campus is the world's largest. Visit www.berry.edu.
Georgia College
MILLEDGEVILLE - The following students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the Dean's List for the Fall 2021 semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville:
• Brittany Anderson of Jackson
• Ashlee Biggs of Jackson
• Laney Cowan of Jackson
• Allison Crane of Jackson
• Dominika Grotkowska of Jackson
• Abigail McClendon of Jackson
* Sydney Stroud of Jackson
The following students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the President's List for the Fall 2021 semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville.
• Kelly Holland of Jackson
• Chloe Patterson of Jackson
Georgia College, the state's designated public liberal arts university, combines the educational experience expected at esteemed private liberal arts colleges with the affordability of public higher education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.