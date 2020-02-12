Career Technical Agricultural Education (CTAE) Coordinator Sohmer McKibben was pleased with the colleges and businesses represented at Jackson High School’s College and Career Day on Feb. 10.
McKibben said that juniors and seniors spent more focused time talking with the recruiters that come to the event, but freshmen and sophomores were also allowed to walk through to get a feel for the possibilities.
Peterbilt, Wayfair, and Headliner’s Barber Shop proved the most popular vendors. However, Wellstar and Central Georgia EMC provided games and interactions that drew crowds as well. Augusta, Middle Georgia, West Georgia, Fort Valley State and several other colleges sent recruiters to JHS to persuade students to apply to their programs.
Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson noted that McKibben is doing a great job as coordinator of CTAE. He said that some of the language arts teachers use the College and Career Day experience as writing prompts for personal essays or resumes.
