The city of Flovilla and the Butts County non-profit group Love Thy Neighbor sponsored a 5K race Saturday, April 30 in conjunction with Flovilla Day. A total of 50 runners took part.
This is the sixth year of the race and the third year in which funds raised by the race benefited local residents. The Flovilla 5K began in 2015 as part of Flovilla's 130th anniversary. The race was run again in 2016 and 2017, but did not take place in 2018 or 2019.
Mayor Beth Burns and Carlos Duffey of Love Thy Neighbor reestablished the race in 2020 as a fundraiser for the McNutt/Lockard family, who lost their home and their son to a fire in December 2019, and their daughter suffered burns. In 2021 the race raised money for recreation coach Chris Head, who was shot two months earlier while trying to break up a fight.
This year the race didn't benefit a specific person or family, but the $1,600 raised will be used by Love Thy Neighbor to assist displaced families with shelter, toiletries and food.
Race winners in the men’s group were: Colby White, 1st place; D.J. Ogletree, 2nd place; and Jason Duncan, 3rd place.
In the women’s group, Savannah LaVasser won 1st place, Lesley LaVasser won 2nd place and Trinity Tyson won 3rd place.
