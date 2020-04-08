The hunt is over. The Butts County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol, and United States Marshalls apprehended Cody Bryce Matthews Wednesday. Autumn Keara Finlay was also found and is safe.
Matthews was hiding in at a residence in Williamson in Pike County. He is being transported to the Butts County Jail.
"I want to commend my staff and all agencies involved in bringing this coward to justice," Sheriff Gary Long stated in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon. "Butts County investigators have proven, once again, how impeccable they are. All of Butts County should be proud of the men and women that serve at the Butts County Sheriff's Office."
Matthews was wanted for the shooting death of William Ryan Ray, 30, of Jenkinsburg. Ray was gunned down near the pool and tennis courts on Sunday, April 3, in the Jackson Glenn subdivision west of Jackson off of Ga. Highway 36 near I-75.
Finlay was known to have accompanied Matthews when he fled the murder scene. Initially it was believed Matthews could be holding her against her will and that she could be in extreme danger. But Monday evening a post on the BCSO Facebook page stated that investigators believed Finlay was assisting Matthews in avoiding apprehension. A warrant was taken out against Finlay for aiding and abetting a fugitive.
There will be further investigation to determine Finlay's role, if any, in the shooting and run from apprehension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.