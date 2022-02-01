The Jackson Red Devils found a veteran coach to take the place of Michael Smith as the boys soccer coach. Shaun Guillory brings 17 years of coaching experience at high schools in Clayton and Henry counties with him.
Guillory played football for Opelousas High School in Louisiana, graduating in 1997 and earning an academic scholarship to Louisiana State University. Graduating from LSU in 2001, he moved to Georgia and began his educating and coaching career at Lovejoy High as the assistant girls soccer coach for three years. Guillory also coached at Mundy’s Mill High School.
In 2010 he became the assistant boys soccer coach at Eagle’s Landing High School and was there for two years, then became the boys soccer coach at Hampton High School. While at Hampton, he also coached cross country and lacrosse. This is his first year at Jackson.
Guillory inherits a Red Devil team that made the playoffs last year and returns an experienced group of players.
“We have a lot of talent coming back,” he said. “We only have two seniors, so we’re very excited about that. The team went to the playoffs last year and we’re looking forward to getting back there and hopefully going a lot further than we did last year.”
Jackson played a tough scrimmage game against Spalding in Griffin on Jan. 21, losing 9-1. They came back to win their opening game against Alcovy in Jackson on Jan. 25, 11-1.
“We got off to a rough start in the scrimmage with Spalding,” said Guillory. “They jumped on us pretty quick. It was 6-0 in the first half. The second half was a little bit tighter, it was 3-1, and we scored two of the goals on ourselves. But it was a competitive game. Spalding is one of the best teams in the state and I think they served as a good measuring stick for us as to how far we want to go, especially playing a competitive second half. That showed and carried over to the Alcovy game, where we were able to dominate them from start to finish.”
Jackson faced one of Guillory’s old teams on Tuesday, heading to Stockbridge to take on Eagle’s Landing.
“It is a very big game,” he said. “I coached at Eagle’s Landing for a few years. It’s always important to play against some of your old teams and hopefully come out of there with a ‘W,’ but we’re just going to go out there and play Jackson soccer and just continue to make these strides.”
Friday Jackson hosts Locust Grove, another strong team, and Guillory said it is important to play good teams before his Red Devils get into their region schedule.
“We’ve got a few weeks before we start our region play, so we hope to play a few teams of this caliber to get us ready to play our region schedule.”
