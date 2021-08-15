The Jackson Red Devils are showing a lot of potential on the defensive side of the football this season, and that has coach Dary Myricks excited.
“The defensive side of the ball, I think everything starts up front and of course, we have Felix Hixon, who has now committed to the University of South Carolina,” Myricks said. “You’ve got Kamari Lamar, who plays nose, right next to Felix in the middle.I think they are both really, really good football players. I think they are super talented.
“At the defensive end spot, we’ve got Arlando Jester, who is seasoned on both sides of the ball and I think is really solid. We’ve got two other defensive ends that I think have potential running out of their ears — Jovan Grier and Dallas Stewart — who have the potential to be really, really good football players. They are inexperienced and still learning, but both guys are super athletic and as they continue to grow and get better and do the things that we ask them to do, we could be a really solid group up front.
“We’ve always has size and been really good against the run, but Dallas and Jovan can run, so now we can be really good against the outside run and the pass. With those two guys inside playing great against the inside run, it makes our defense look a lot more formidable.”
Myricks said the linebackers are Red Devil veterans.
“Our linebacking corps is pretty dad gum good, starting with Dawson Livingston, who is all around just a horse of a football player and a heck of a young man,” he said. “Next to Dawson is Tyler McCord, who is as seasoned as anybody. He has probably played more snaps in a Jackson High football uniform than anybody on this team, and he’s a heck of a football player. Then you’ve got Nakeyviean “Bam” Lyons playing outside, which is solid. Those three guys can run, are strong and are big.”
The secondary last year was a weak point with too many players getting their first big game experiences. But that translates into a more seasoned secondary this year
‘In the secondary, which was challenged last year, we had to throw out young kids, sophomores, like the Barlow twins (Marco and Carlos). We threw those kids to the wolves and asked them to get better and they have,” Myricks said. “They are seasoned, they’ve got nine games under their belts, and they’ve got a lot of football snaps played already, and that athleticism this year and just understanding what Coach Joe wants them to do, I really love what I think we can do in the secondary. We’re fast and those guys can attack the ball and play the ball in the air. And Okemus “Junior” Grier can play the ball in the air about as good as anybody in this region.”
