“I have always wanted to run for president of the United States,” Elrod said.
While a run for the White House may be down the road for the 29-year-old, Elrod is on the campaign trail as a first-time candidate a little closer to home. The Braselton resident has officially begun his quest for the 10th Congressional District.
Running as a Democrat in what is considered a “safe” district for Republicans when it comes to politics is a challenge Elrod embraces. The 10th District includes part of Butts County.
“I am not a crazy socialist,” he said. “I am more of what I call a conservative Democrat. As a businessman myself I know about taxes being too high because I pay too much in taxes. We also have a drug problem in our district and it needs to be addressed.”
Elrod said his wife, Anna, works for the Barrow County Health Department and has seen up close the issues with drugs among people of all ages.
While he officially began his campaign last summer it didn’t take long for Elrod to be on the road meeting voters.
“I officially started the campaign on the July 13 but this has been in the planning for six to eight months,” he said.
One of the reasons Elrod decided to enter the race came from examining Congressman Jody Hice’s voting record.
“When he voted against the 9-11 responders bill I knew it was time,” Elrod said. “Jody Hice is so focused on national issues that he is not focused on our district. I think he has lost touch.”
Part of his campaign strategy will be to talk with people one-on-one, the Democratic candidate said.
“I feel like I am like a lot of people in the 10th District,” said Elrod, a graduate of Cedar Shoals High School. “I go to work every day and care about my family.”
Growing up the son of an electrician, Elrod said his family moved a good deal before settling in Athens. Elrod himself does electrical work and is a subcontractor and special operations manager for the Eckardt Group.
Currently Elrod is one of three announced Democratic candidates looking to challenge Hice in the 2020 General Election. Andrew Ferguson, a screenwriter and Democratic Party activist, and Tabitha Johnson-Green, a nurse and the 2018 Democratic nominee for the 10th District, have also thrown their hats in the ring.
Hice is currently unchallenged in the Republican primary.
The district covers a large area including the counties of Baldwin, Barrow, Butts (partial), Clarke (partial), Columbia (partial), Glascock, Greene, Gwinnett (partial), Hancock, Henry (partial), Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Lincoln, McDuffie, Morgan, Newton (partial), Oconee, Oglethorpe, Putnam, Taliaffero, Walton, Warren, Washington and Wilkes.
“I don’t think Jody has dealt with a truly organized campaign since being elected,” Elrod said. “If there is something I don’t know I will tell you so. I am not going to give people half answers.”
The 2020 primary is set for May 19. The filing deadline for candidates is March 6.
