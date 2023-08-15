As of Aug. 7, some 3,453 students were enrolled in classes at public schools in Butts County, according to the Butts County School System.
Butts County School Superintendent Brent Lowe shared an enrollment report from the schools across the system during the Tuesday, Aug. 8 meeting of the Butts County Board of Education.
On the first day of school, July 31, 3,456 students were enrolled in the school system. In 2022, the first day of school saw 3,468 students enrolled.
This year’s enrollment breaks down as follows: Daughtry Elementary School, 493 students; Jackson Elementary School, 554; Stark Elementary School, 644; Henderson Middle School, 752; Jackson High School, 977; Mainstay Academy, 13; and New Beginning Academy, 20.
Despite a school bus “fender bender” and an issue with an air conditioner, Lowe said the new school year in Butts County got off to a great start.
“All of our open houses went well. We did have a bus fender bender and our protocol worked great,” Lowe said. “Within an hour we had the kids home or back to their parents.”
During the board meeting, Britt Sutton of Parrish Consruction Group presented the board with a first place award the company received from the Associated General Contractors of Georgia Build Georgia Awards for the renovation and addition project at Red Devil Hill.
In other business, the Board approved the purchase of ISTEEP, an early reading, child find and dyslexia screening program. The program costs $24,093 and will be purchased with ESPLOST funds and, in part, by a $7,464 dyslexia screener grant. The program will be used at all three of Butts County’s elementary schools, the middle school and for ninth-graders at Jackson High School.
The purchase of new furniture for the Jackson High School Media Center was also approved. Furniture will be purchased from AIS at a cost of $51,085.79 and Exemplis for $15,744.19. Shelving will be purchased from Datum at a cost of $7,756.89. Funding will come from a L4GA grant from the Georgia Department of Education.
The Board also approved revisions to the school system’s use of school facilities policy and a small list of surplus property. Financial report, expenditures and SPLOST VI revenue collections for June and July 2023 were also approved. June’s SPLOST collection was $599,689.15 and July’s SPLOST collection was $558,855.10.
