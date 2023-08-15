RedDevilHillAward.jpg

During the Aug. 8 meeting of the Butts County Board of Education, Britt Sutton of Parrish Consruction Group presented the Board with a first place award the company received from the Associated General Contractors of Georgia Build Georgia Awards for the renovation and addition project at Red Devil Hill. Pictured left to right are Board Chair Clifford Marshall, Board Member Brandy Phillips, Board Member Laura English, Superintendent Brent Lowe, Sutton, Board Member Kelly Raney and Board Member Danny Smith.

 Photo by Sharon Dowdy Cruse

As of Aug. 7, some 3,453 students were enrolled in classes at public schools in Butts County, according to the Butts County School System.

Butts County School Superintendent Brent Lowe shared an enrollment report from the schools across the system during the Tuesday, Aug. 8 meeting of the Butts County Board of Education.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.