JACKSON — Clifford C. Marshall was elected chairman of the Butts County Board of Education during the board’s Jan. 17 meeting.
“I am overjoyed and appreciative for the opportunity to serve in the chairman capacity,” said Marshall. “I look forward to assuming the position and working with my fellow board members on establishing a clear vision of high expectations for student achievement, quality instruction, and purposeful collaborations.”
Marshall, who has been the District Four representative since 2004, has extensive experience in routing logistics, geospatial navigation, critical path management and community engagement. He has committed 29 years of service to the United States federal government through his work with the United States Postal Service.
He has received certification and training in marketing, communications and public relations.
Marshall was named a 2020 Who's Who in Atlanta Honoree by Real Times Media, and is committed to encouraging environmental awareness, sustainability and scholarship through his work with community associations in Butts County.
Every year, Marshall hosts the District Four Back to School Bash to ensure students have the tools, supplies and resources they need to have a successful school year.
Marshall was born and raised in Butts County and is a product of the Butts County School System. His father, Ruben Lee Marshall Sr., was a school system bus driver for nearly a decade. His mom, Dorothy Ann Strickland Marshall, instilled in Marshall and his 10 siblings compassion and stewardship, which attributes to his servant leadership style.
Marshall works with civic groups and nonprofit organizations to help them achieve their goals and objectives. He has performed financial duties like cash flow and cost/benefit analyses in order to forecast the fiscal health of organizations.
As a deacon, Marshall dedicates his time to administrative duties like coordinating programming and facilitating dialogue among members, parishioners and communities.
Kelly Strickland Raney was named vice chair of the Board. Raney represents District Three.
“It is quite an honor to serve this community in this capacity,” said Raney of her selection. “Butts County has given so much to me and I just want to continue to work hard and make this community proud.”