Clifford Marshall has been named the Butts County Board of Education chairman, and Kelly Raney has been named the Butts County Board of Education vice chair.

JACKSON — Clifford C. Marshall was elected chairman of the Butts County Board of Education during the board’s Jan. 17 meeting.

“I am overjoyed and appreciative for the opportunity to serve in the chairman capacity,” said Marshall. “I look forward to assuming the position and working with my fellow board members on establishing a clear vision of high expectations for student achievement, quality instruction, and purposeful collaborations.”

