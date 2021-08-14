Butts County Board of Education District 4 board member Clifford C. Marshall held his 4th Annual Back to School Bash on Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Ingles Store at 1305 West Third Street in Jackson. The bash focused on sharing information, engagement, and a celebration of education.
More than 150 students, parents and patrons attended the event and received a 2021-2022 stain resistant magnetic calendar with important Butts County School System dates on it. In addition, complimentary refreshments were provided by Kona Ice of Locust Grove.
The Griffin Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority was also on hand to welcome bash attendees.
Clifford C. Marshall, District Four Board Member, Butts County Board of Education talks with a parent and students of the Butts County School System.
E: Clifford C. Marshall, District Four Board Member, Butts County Board of Education, talks with a Butts County family about education, community engagement and collaborative learning.
