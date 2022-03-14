Family, friends and fellow city of Jackson employees gathered at Cook’s Lunchroom in Jackson on Mar. 9 to celebrate Clemmie Adams’ 50th anniversary of working for Jackson with lunch and cake. Mayor Carlos Duffey thanked Adams for his service and dedication to the city and presented him with a commemorative statuette.
“Mr. Clemmie, thank you so much for serving the city of Jackson since March 1, 1972,” said Duffey. “Thank you so much for serving our city so well. You keep our streets clean, you keep our areas cleaned up, and you never complain. I’ve never heard you complain about anything. Thank you to you and your family for the service you’ve given to us and we’re honored to have you as an employee of the city of Jackson.”
After the celebration, Adams said he was ready to get back to work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.