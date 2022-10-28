JACKSON — Clemmie Adams recently celebrated 50 years of service to the city of Jackson Public Works.
Adams, 86, attributes his strong work ethic to the lessons his father taught him as a child growing up in Indian Springs.
“My daddy taught me to keep my nose out of other people’s business,” Adams said. “I come in and say ‘Good morning’ and then I go about my business. I don’t give anyone problems, and they don’t give me problems.”
In 1972, Adams left a job at Fashion Pillows to accept a position with the cty.
“A man who worked for the city picked up the garbage where I worked, and he wanted me to come work for the city,” he said. “I had a good job. They were good to me, but he offered me more (money) per hour.”
Adams started out working on the garbage truck and later began driving the truck. At one time he led a team of seven workers. When the city leased out trash pickup, Adams began to drive the city’s flatbed truck and concentrate on picking up limbs and debris.
Today, he says he does “just about everything” from delivering new trash containers to residents to emptying the trash receptacles around the square to running the street sweeper every Sunday morning.
Rusty Barnes, director of public works, calls Adams a “rarity.”
“I don’t have to worry about Clemmie. If I had 10 more Clemmies, I’d be happy,” Barnes said. “I can call him and ask him to do just about anything that needs to be done, and he never complains.”
Over the years, Adams has trained and mentored many public works employees.
“I tell them it’s a good job, but it’s also what you make of it,” he said. “I’m a helper, and I give good advice when people listen.”
Adams was raised as the eldest of 13 children. His father farmed cotton and corn off Ga. Highway 42 in Flovilla in an area known as “The Rough.” He attended school at Rock Creek Church and Tussahaw School but was often pulled out of school to help his father tend the crops.
Adams has nine children and “too many grandchildren and great grandchildren to count.”
“The Lord is good to me, and I thank Him and praise Him and take Him with me wherever I go,” he said.
