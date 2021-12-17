The anchors of the Jackson Red Devils offensive and defensive lines for the last four years took a big step toward playing on the collegiate level on National Signing Day, Dec. 15, when twins Felix and Clayton Hixon signed national letters of intent.
Felix Hixon signed to play for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia, SC. The Gamecocks play in the Southeastern Conference.
Clayton Hixon will be 90 minutes northwest of his brother as he signed to play for the Wofford College Terriers in Spartanburg, SC. The Terriers play in the Southern Conference.
The Hixons are the sons of Felix Hixon Sr. and Taiwana Hixon. Their mother said words couldn’t express how excited and proud they are.
“Not just of one of my boys, but both of my boys,” she said. “Twins. They were born on the same day and signing on the same day. That’s a blessing. It’s overwhelming. We’re just proud of them. We’re proud of the work that they put forth. This don’t come easy. This comes from work, dedication, and being obedient and listening to your leadership, because that’s part of the formula. You can’t just be good, you have to smart as well as good. It’s a formula to get to this place. We just want to say as parents that we’re super proud and we’re excited about what the future holds.”
Mrs. Hixon said she and her husband are already working out plans to see their sons play collegiate football next fall.
“It will be nice to have them in the same state to go watch football games, we’ll just have to get an RV to go between the games,” she said. “It depends on the timing of the games whether we both go to both games, or one of us goes to one game and one goes to the other. But we’re used to doing that. We did it in the classrooms. They were never in the same classroom. One was in one class and one was in the other. Me and my husband made it work then and I feel like we’ll make it work now.”
Jackson High School Principal Will Rustin addressed the Hixons’ teammates and other students who attended the signing ceremony when he said it is a great day for the Hixons, for the football team, and for Jackson High School.
“We want to celebrate the moment, but we also want to show what you can accomplish with great grace, great behavior, great work ethic, and being able to try to see a vision all the way through,” said Rustin. “Both these young men had their sights set on college back when I met them in sixth grade. They were already talking about what they would do. They’ve kept their eyes on the prize as they’ve moved through their entire high school career and excelled because of their work ethic, and also because of some great parents who have been there to support them. They have been leaders in our building and we are going to miss them.
“We’re going to pass them over to South Carolina for a little while, and hopefully they’ll come back to Georgia one day, but we’re really going to miss them and the leadership they provide at Jackson High School. But for our football players and other athletes here, this is what we want to see all of our students excell in. We want to be able to get to this next step, because the peak is not your graduation, that’s just a step on the way. You’re going to continue to move forward and that’s what we want to see.”
Head football coach Dary Myricks thanked the Hixons for allowing their sons to play for Jackson.
“As a head coach, I appreciate you trusting your kids with us,” he said, “and hopefully they’ll carry on and represent your family and the Jackson High School Red Devil Family as they move forward.”
