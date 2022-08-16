A civil and human rights advocacy organization has filed suit against officials in Lexington, Mississippi following alleged racist and homophobic remarks from a now-fired police chief, and what plaintiffs allege is targeting behavior from the police department.

The suit was filed "to demand protection for Lexington's largely Black population from the very police department that ostensibly exists to keep them safe but in reality has terrorized residents," according to a press release from JULIAN, the advocacy organization involved.

