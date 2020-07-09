Two and a half months after the U.S. Census count began on April 1, the relatively low response rate among residents in Jackson, Jenkinsburg and Flovilla has Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin and the Jackson City Council concerned. The census is a general count of every individual that occurs every 10 years by the U. S. Bureau of the Census.
At their council meeting on July 7, City Clerk Brittany Brown gave the mayor and council an update on the response rates of Butts County's three municipalities, based on information provided by Three Rivers Regional Commission.
As of June 14:
• Jackson - Approximately 53.9% of Jackson's 5,243 residents have responded, with 42.7% responding via the internet.
• Jenkinsburg - Approximately 50.9% of Jenkinsburg's 383 residents have responded, with 45.3% responding via the internet.
• Flovilla - Approximately 45.7% of Flovilla's 676 residents have responded, with 33.8% responding via the internet.
In a news release, the Jackson mayor and city council stressed the importance of responding to the census due to the funding Butts County and its cities can receive based on accurate population counts.
"Federal funds, grants and support to states, counties and communities are based on population totals and breakdowns by sex, age, race and other factors. Our community benefits the most when the census counts everyone," according to the news release. "When you respond to the census, you help your community get its fair share of the more than $675 billion per year in federal funds spent on schools, hospitals, roads, public works and other vital programs.
"Businesses use census data to decide where to build factories, offices and stores, and this creates jobs. Developers use the census to build new homes and revitalize old neighborhoods. Local governments use the census for public safety and emergency preparedness. Residents use the census to support community initiatives involving legislation, quality-of-life and consumer advocacy.
"An additional purpose for the Census is apportionment, which is the process of dividing the 435 memberships, or seats, in the U.S. House of Representatives among the 50 states, based on the state population counts that result from each decennial census. Article I, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution mandates that an apportionment of representatives among the states must be carried out every 10 years.
"As a resident, your census response data is protected by law and cannot be disclosed to anyone without penalty. In order for the city of Jackson and Butts County to benefit from federal and state funds, we must guarantee everyone in our community is counted.
“The City Council of Jackson and I encourage everyone to please respond to the 2020 Census,” said Pippin. "You can respond online at 2020census.gov, by telephone, or by mail. The deadline for your response is October 31, 2020. Please encourage your family, friends, and neighbors to join you and be counted in the 2020 Census!”
