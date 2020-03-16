To ensure the safety of customers and employees, all city of Jackson facilities/offices are closed to the public until further notice.
All employees are reporting to work as normal, unless they are sick, in which case they are advised to stay home.
The city’s Electric Department, Water and Sewer Departments, Police & Fire Departments, and Streets Department will continue to provide services as needed. In case of an emergency, call 911.
To make a city utility payment, please place checks or money orders in the drop box on the side of City Hall or submit via US mail; payments may also be made on line (processing fee of $6) www.cityofjacksonga.com
For more information, call City Hall at 770-775-7535.
Consult the CDD website at www.cdc.gov for the latest information on how to keep you and your family safe.
