The city of Jackson has closed its buildings to the public following several city employees being confirmed to have COVID-19. Butts County also has had a number of county employees contract COVID-19, but does not have any plans to close county buildings at the moment.
Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin informed the city council of the closings at their Aug. 4 meeting.
Pippin said the city has four employees who tested positive for the virus. Council member Ricky "P-Nut" Johnson Jr. was also absent from the meeting due to having been exposed to a colleague diagnosed with the virus.
The mayor said city staff have done their best to stay safe, but as a friend told her, it may be inevitable that everyone contracts COVID-19 before it is over.
"We have done so well for so long by continuing to keep all these services rolling, by working every day, by practicing all the protocols," she said. "But a friend said to me the other day that there are three categories of people in the country right now. The first category are those who have had Covid and either died from it or recovered, the second category are those who have Covid, and the third category is those who are going to have Covid. That seems to be the pattern that is playing out, but I don't know how you make our citizens all understand that and buy into it."
Pippin takes part in a weekly mayors' call related to COVID-19 sponsored by the Georgia Municipal Association. She said the guest speaker on Aug. 4 was Dr. Deborah Birx, the Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force since February 2020.
"She said that out of Georgia's 159 counties, 137 of them are red counties, the worst counties in the nation (for COVID-19)," Pippin recalled. "She said if everybody would wear a mask at all times, if everybody would practice social distancing, if crowds would stop gathering, and if we would wash our hands repeatedly, we might not have to shut this economy down. We might be able to keep going. But it's going to take every single human being collaborating. And those that are not are part of the problem, not the solution."
The mayor said COVID-19 is serious business, and that the city has closed its buildings to the public again, similar to what they did last spring. City departments will continue to provide services as needed. Residents are urged to use the drive through or drop box at City Hall for utility payments. Residents can also mail the payments in, or pay online with a processing fee of $6 at www.cityofjackson.org.
The Progress-Argus checked with Deputy County Manager Michael Brewer on Aug. 13 about the county's current situation. Brewer said since the virus began back in February, the county has nearly a dozen employees who have tested positive.
"The county has had 11 positives within six different departments or about 4.5% of our workforce," Brewer said. "Surprisingly, no one in EMS has been infected, which has the greatest likelihood of exposure. Most of the infected employees have recovered and are back at work now."
Brewer added that they do not have any current plants to close the Administration Building again at this time.
"That could change if things go south and infections get out of hand," he added. "We are still screening all visitors and spacing them out to wait for an opening in the office they wish to visit. In most cases this is the tag office where one might have to wait; the other offices have not been a problem."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.