The city of Flovilla will hold a 2021 Budget Amendment Hearing on Monday, April 18, at 5:30 p.m. at Flovilla City Hall, 308 Heard Street in Flovilla.
featuredpopularurgent
City of Flovilla holding 2021 Budget Amendment Hearing April 18
- From Staff Reports
-
- Updated
- 0
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
featuredpopularurgent
- From Staff Reports
- Updated
- 0
- By Allison Morrow, CNN Business
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lightning strikes believed to be the cause of two Jackson structure fires
- Meet the Gardener: Darrell Pippin's tranquil backyard open for Garden Tour on May 21
- I-75 traffic stop in Butts County results in seizure of 300 pounds of marijuana valued at $1.2-$1.5 million
- Jackson man, Conyers woman sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Butts County voters to see slate of non-binding questions on primary election ballots
- Opening Day held for Butts County baseball and softball teams
- A Stroll Down Memory Lane
- Butts County buying two new pumpers, two new ambulances with ARPA funds
Images
Videos
Collections
- TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Jackson County and the city of Jefferson in Georgia
- ON THE MARKET: This traditional lake cottage on Jackson Lake just became available
- CHECK IT OUT: 5 things to see and do in and around Butts County this weekend
- Bruce Springsteen’s biggest Billboard hits
- PHOTOS: An up-close look at the Atlanta Braves' World Series championship rings
- CAPITOL BEAT: 5 stories to know from last week at the General Assembly
- American Cities With the Highest Rents
- PHOTOS: Atlanta Braves defeat Cincinnati Reds 7-6
- How the world changed during Queen Elizabeth's reign
- PHOTOS: Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds, Opening Day
Latest News
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: What is your favorite Easter candy?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.