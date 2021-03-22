Following the shooting in the parking lot of the Franklin Street gym during recreation league basketball games on Mar. 14 that left two people, including a Recreation Dept. coach, seriously wounded, city and county officials are vowing to crack down on the violence.
At the Jackson City Council meeting on Mar. 16, Police Chief James Morgan and Mayor Kay Pippin led the discussion about the shooting and the increase in violence in Jackson. Pippin advised the council that she and the chief met with Sheriff Gary Long, District Attorney Jonathan Adams, and School Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson Tuesday morning to discuss what happened.
"The most disturbing report of all the things I heard was there was a good gentleman with his child at the gym, and he honestly thought that they were going to die," Pippin said. "He said if he hadn't seen with his own eyes, he would have had a hard time believing it, but he talked about how many 14- and 15-year-old kids brought out guns, brandishing weapons when they felt like a fight was about to break out.
"There were eight innocent children who were up close and personal victims who watched this," she added. "That is traumatic, and they are all in counseling.
"It was obvious that the individuals came there with a plan," Pippin stated. "They were determined to do harm. It was orchestrated. It could happen anywhere if it happened at the gym on a Sunday afternoon when people were just trying to find an activity to feel good about."
Morgan said some of the suspects involved are juveniles that law enforcement officials in Butts County are familiar with.
"What we're having, and I think that most counties and cities are having the same problem, is juveniles with guns," he said. "We're seeing a lot of juveniles involved, and some of these juveniles over the years are now becoming adults. A lot of times people wonder why people are back out of jail. We put them in jail, the Sheriff's Office puts them in jail, and they're out. It is a combination of things. Everybody is granted due process. When the judge gives a bond, if they can meet that bond, then they're back out on the street. When COVID hit, it shut down the court system and the district attorney now has a large backload of cases."
The chief said the juveniles are getting the guns by stealing them out of vehicles and through illegal gun sales.
"We've had break-ins of vehicles and they are looking for guns," Morgan said. "It is sad that we have to say that while we do live in a safe community, that we have citizens who are irresponsible - they're not locking cars and they're not securing their own weapons. That has become a problem because those guns are now out on the street."
A second problem is illegal gun sales. Morgan said an adult who can legally buy a gun will do so, turn around and sell the gun to someone who can't legally purchase it, like a juvenile, and then the adult will file a police report stating that the weapon has been stolen or lost.
Mayor Pippin said Sheriff Long recommended that a crime suppression team be formed to crack down on violent crimes, similar to a unit he formed that has dramatically decreased the number of burglaries in the county. She said she and the chief believe it is a good idea and that the city will provide two officers to the team, which will work directly under the sheriff.
"I can assure you, along with the plan that is going forward, that we're working diligently to get this under control," Morgan said. "We will not let this happen. We cannot let this happen. They have to be stopped, because people have invested a livelihood in their communities and their houses, and they can't go anywhere. We have to be the driving force and the wedge between them. We're going to stay on top of it."
Pippin asked the council to allow the police department to hire two more officers for the team, and the council later approved the funding needed for the hiring.
Pippin added that she is frustrated by the lack of help from the community in dealing with the violence.
"We have not had churches to take it seriously and to let people know whose children are involved and what they need to do to change things, and that we are no longer going to tolerate it," she said.
"We have not had people come forward and tell us what they know. They have protected it, but yet, will go online and ask what are we doing as the government to make these things happen. You can't hire enough people to protect you 24/7 if you're not willing to assume responsibility for your community. We've got to start being tough and demanding that people step up, because we are doing what we are supposed to do.
"This mayor and city council and its employees are patently opposed to what has gone on and we will not tolerate it. It is something we have got to all do together."
Council member Theodore Patterson noted that while he agrees something needs to be done, that they shouldn't lump everyone into one group.
"The church league that was inside the gym doing a creative and peaceful, friendly game, they were not involved with the outsiders that came in and infiltrated the gym," Patterson said. "These young kids that came over, it started the day before and they came looking to start something. Ninety percent of the people inside the gym had no earthly idea what was getting ready to take place or had any part in it."
He added that the environment the juveniles grow up in is also part of the problem.
"A lot of these young kids are in the streets trying to raise themselves," he said. "A lot of them don't have father figures in the home. They just have these constant battles back and forth. Some of them are related and have this dispute going on.
"Guns now are so easy to come by," Patterson added. "It used to be when we were growing up, you got your butt whipped and you might whip somebody. But now, this generation is totally different. If you say something to them or look at them the wrong way or bump into them, they just take out a gun and start shooting.
"There are so many young people who are frustrated and bitter, they haven't been brought up in a certain manner, they have no respect for themselves, their parents or the public, and they are just like a loose cannon.
"It is sad that we live in a society such as this, but I'm not going to let certain aspects or certain bad elements or certain incidents to quantify who I am or who this community is, or deter me from loving this community and loving one another, and support this community and trying to do what I can to make it a better place," Patterson said. "It is going to take a collective effort to get everybody to the point where I think things can get a little bit better."
