While many churches have gone to online services for safety purposes during the COVID-19 pandemic, that isn't stopping them from continuing to serve their communities in a variety of ways. From providing food, to cutting grass, to assisting with bills, to making homemade cards for shut-ins, to making face masks, to giving out toilet paper, to helping smaller churches get the word out, places of worship are showing their true spirit of serving others.
Here are just a few of the churches in Butts, Clayton, Henry, Newton and Rockdale counties and how they are helping people get through this crisis.
• The Society of Saint Vincent DePaul at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Jackson, with the assistance of a grant from Central Georgia EMC, is preparing to deliver frozen turkeys, grocery gift cards, and chocolate Easter bunnies this week to local families in need.
• Community Bible Church in Stockbridge handed out more than 19,000 rolls of precious toilet paper last week to hundreds of residents. In turn they received just as many thank you's, along with donations of handmade masks and household cleaners.
• First United Methodist Church of Covington is running a weekly food pantry with volunteers from the congregation who are in the low risk groups of age and health issues. Through their Action Ministries, they are also providing super packs of food to go out to children every Friday to provide them with nutritious foods to eat over the weekend. The church distributes 70 boxes of food each Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. through a carline that runs through the rear parking lot of the church at 2160 Church St. Recipients must present a photo ID and proof of a Newton County address.
• The Concerned Clergy of Butts County (CCBC) and United Butts Ministerial Alliance are feeding needy children this week. While students are out on spring break and the school system's feeding program is also taking a break, the CCBC is partnering with the Smart Kids Program, Operation Lunchbox, and Midwest Foods Ministries to provide 350 of the most needy children in 12 locations throughout the county with breakfasts and lunches during the week.
• Turning Point Church has campuses in Covington, McDonough and Jonesboro. From March 26 to April 4, they provided free take-out meals to all single parents, first responder families, and elderly residents of Henry and Clayton counties at their campuses in McDonough and Jonesboro. In addition, with the sudden shift to online-only church services, Turning Point is offering their video production equipment free of charge to pastors and churches which don't have access to such equipment. Pastors can email production@turningpointchurch.tv to reserve their time slot to record a message.
• The congregation of Conyers First Presbyterian Church made face masks for Rockdale County Sheriff's Office deputies to help ensure that those who keep Rockdale safe can be safe.
• First Baptist Church of Jackson has divided its congregation into teams that are delivering food to senior adults, cutting people's grass and helping them with essential items and tasks, and feeding and helping others with their bills.
• McDonough Presbyterian Church has been collecting food for the schools to give out to families and students in need and making homemade cards for people who might be in hospitals or hospices or assisted living, as well as for some of the youth who are in juvenile detention facilities in Henry County.
• Emmanuel Community Church in Conyers runs an Emergency Relief Food Pantry on Tuesdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
