While many churches have gone to online services for safety purposes during the COVID-19 pandemic, that isn't stopping them from continuing to serve their communities in a variety of ways. From providing food, to cutting grass, to assisting with bills, to making homemade cards for shut-ins, to making face masks, to giving out toilet paper, to helping smaller churches get the word out, places of worship are showing their true spirit of serving others.
Here are just a few of the churches in Butts, Clayton, Henry, Newton and Rockdale counties and how they are helping people get through this crisis.
• The Society of Saint Vincent DePaul at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Jackson, with the assistance of a grant from Central Georgia EMC, delivered frozen turkeys, grocery gift crds, and chocolate Easter bunnies the week of Easter to local families in need. On Saturday, April 18, beginning at 1 p.m. they will be hosting a "Drive-Up Food Pantry" in Saint Mary's parking lot. Residents can donate to the food drive this week by putting grocery items in a large barrel placed at the entrance to Ingle's. Baskets containing five-pound packs of chicken donated by Milestone Foods, along with shelf-stable/canned grocery items will be provided. Participants Saturday are asked to stay in their cars and the food baskets will be loaded into their vehicle trunks.
• The Concerned Clergy of Butts County (CCBC) and United Butts Ministerial Alliance fed 407 needy children a total of 4,070 meals last week while students were out on spring break and the school system's feeding program was also taking a break. The CCBC partnered with the Smart Kids Program, Operation Lunchbox, and Midwest Foods Ministries to provide breakfasts and lunches in 12 locations throughout the county, using vans from 10 local churches. They are talking with the school system to see how they can assist with the feeding program in the upcoming weeks
• First Baptist Church of Jackson has divided its congregation into teams that are delivering food to senior adults, cutting people's grass and helping them with essential items and tasks, and feeding and helping others with their bills.
• Community Bible Church in Stockbridge handed out more than 19,000 rolls of precious toilet paper last week to hundreds of residents. In turn they received just as many thank you's, along with donations of handmade masks and household cleaners.
• McDonough Presbyterian Church has been collecting food for the schools to give out to families and students in need, and been making homemade cards for people who might be in hospitals or hospices or assisted living, as well as for some of the youth who are in juvenile detention facilities in Henry County.
• Turning Point Church has campuses in Covington, McDonough and Jonesboro. From March 26 to April 4, they provided free take-out meals to all single parents, first responder families, and elderly residents of Henry and Clayton counties at their campuses in McDonough and Jonesboro. In addition, with the sudden shift to online-only church services, Turning Point is offering their video production equipment free of charge to pastors and churches which don't have access to such equipment. Pastors can email production@turningpointchurch.tv to reserve their time slot to record a message.
• First United Methodist Church of Covington is running a weekly food pantry with volunteers from the congregation who are in the low risk groups of age and health issues. Through their Actions Ministries, they are also providing super packs of food to go out to children every Friday to provide them with nutritious foods to eat over the weekend.
• The congregation of Conyers Presbyterian Church made face masks for Rockdale County Sheriff's deputies to help ensure that those who keep Rockdale safe can be safe.
• Emmanuel Community Church in Conyers runs an Emergency Relief Food Pantry on Tuesdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
