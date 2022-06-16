Monday night, June 13 the Butts County Board of Commissioners recognized Christy Williams, zoning administrator for the Planning and Development Department, for her 24-plus years of service to the county. Williams is retiring from the county after having spent most of her county career in the P & D Department. Williams received a proclamation and gift, and is shown (front center in white dress) with her family and the Board of Commissioners.
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
