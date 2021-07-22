Christopher Trenton Swinford was recognized at the Butts County Board of Education meeting on July 20 for being a 2021 summer graduate of Jackson High School. Swinford was presented his diploma by Jackson High School Principal Will Rustin (right), and Butts County School Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson (left). Congratulations Christopher!
Christopher Swinford graduates from Jackson High School
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
