While the city of Jackson cancelled the Fall Festival and Christmas Parade over concerns about COVID-19, the Butts County Chamber of Commerce is still getting into the Christmas spirit with their 4th annual Christmas at the Ranch on Saturday, Nov. 21, and with the assistance of the Butts County Parks and Recreation Department, a Reverse Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 4.
Christmas at the Ranch
Everyone is invited out to the Chamber's annual Christmas at the Ranch for a day filled with arts and crafts vendors, free photos with Santa Claus, great food vendors, games, and live music. Entry is $4 per person and children under 12 are free. All gate proceeds will benefit Butts Mutts.
Vendors will be spaced for social distancing and hand sanitizing stations will be located around the venue. Masks are encouraged. The Chamber asks that if you are in an "at risk group" or not feeling well, to please stay home.
Christmas at the Ranch will be held at The Rivers Ranch, 1959 Hwy. 42 North in Jackson on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Reverse Christmas Parade
Traditionally at Christmas, people brave the cold to line the streets of Jackson for the Christmas Parade. But with large groups being discouraged due to the pandemic and the traditional parade cancelled, this year the Butts County Chamber of Commerce and Butts County Parks and Recreation have come up with the next best thing - The Reverse Christmas Parade 2020!
Instead of bundling up and sitting or standing while watching decorated floats and trailers roll by down the street, people can view the parade from the comfort and warmth of their own vehicles as they drive by the floats and trailers sitting in Daughtry Park from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 5.
Drivers will enter the park from Alabama Boulevard, weave through the park and be entertained all the way before they exit by the Butts County Sheriff's Office onto Hwy. 16.
Organizations and groups wanting to participate in the parade are asked to email info@buttschamber.com to request an application. All applications for participation need to be submitted to the chamber by 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20.
For more questions on either event, please call the chamber at 770-775-4839 or email them at info@buttschamber.com.
