Christie Wallace, a middle school teacher at Piedmont Academy was named 2020 Teacher of the Year for Piedmont recently. Clint Welch, Head of School, announced the special award at the post planning luncheon that was hosted by the Piedmont Academy Grandparent’s Club.
Wallace has been in middle school education for over 18 years and recently completed her 14th year of teaching at Piedmont Academy. During her time at Piedmont, she has taught middle school math, science, reading, electives and has served as an advisor for Y-Club and middle school student council.
Wallace enjoys being in the classroom with students the most and after teaching middle school for over 18 years, said, “I have learned to be flexible! I enjoy getting to know my students and watching them grow spiritually and physically throughout the middle school years as they prepare to move into high school.”
Outside of the classroom, Wallace enjoys doing anything outdoors, spending time with family, shopping and taking trips to the beach. She is a graduate of Charleston Southern University and received her master’s degree in education from the University of Georgia.
Welch said he is pleased that Mrs. Wallace received this distinct honor and presented her with a plaque commemorating this special occasion.
"Her professionalism and exemplary work ethic along with her dedication and caring attitude makes her a role model for her students and peers," Welch said.
