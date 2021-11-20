Christian Cline of Jackson, a member of the Jackson High School Class of 2018, and currently a senior at Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD), has combined his two loves of art and science into his first book, “The Teeming Universe, An Extraterrestrial Field Guide.”
Available on Amazon.com, the book, which features more than 300 pages filled with art, diagrams, and vivid descriptions of extraterrestrial creatures, environments, and planetary bodies, is already receiving rave reviews such as:
“The book is well written and easy to follow along, with incredible illustrations on almost every page. The author is great at creating awe inspiring and imaginative worlds without sacrificing a drop of realism; each species being wonderfully unique and designed.”
Another reviewer wrote:
“The book is surprisingly easy to follow, as many complicated scientific words and ideas are broken down for the reader, and there's even a glossary for supplementary reference. The book is fun and engaging, and will certainly entertain your fantasy of investigating extraterrestrial life across the galaxy! Overall, The Teeming Universe is a great reading experience. I really like this book and all its imaginative art, and I highly recommend it to anyone interested in science fiction, astronomy, creature design, and speculative evolution!”
Cline is the son of Norma (Le’Jean) Cline of Jackson, and has two older brothers, Caleb and Joshua. While at Jackson High, Cline was a STAR Student nominee and honor graduate. He received scholarships from the Jackson-Butts County Council for the Arts, the Butts Men of Action Memorial Award, and the Cornelius Watts Scholarship Foundation.
Continuing his education at SCAD, Cline is majoring in Illustration and minoring in Writing. He will be a graduate of honor distinction, Magna Cum Laude, in May 2022.
Cline said his personal passion is to conceptualize creatures and build new and scientifically accurate worlds, complete with new and alien life forms. Stemming from his fondness for biological and astronomical science as a child, he expresses great interest in scientific illustration in particular, which is something he regularly incorporates into his material.
“As as child, like most, I’ve always loved art and expressing creativity, but additionally, I really loved science, especially astrobiology and paleontology,” Cline said. “This fondness for science and scientific plausibility is something that I carried with me, and I make it a subconscious goal to make my creature designs rooted in plausibility. I believe that our world, nature and the universe, is a testament to a genius creator, and its example is the best you could follow when creating something of your own. That’s why I combine elements of both true nature and science with my own creativity, forming something that I believe is as real as it is equally alien.”
Cline’s goal for the past two years was to publish his own book, and now that he has, he is looking forward after graduation next spring to becoming an environment/prop or character concept artist.
“Aside from that,” he said, “I seek to simply be the best artist I can be, and show other artists that math and science can be made into something beautiful.”
Cline’s book, “A Teeming Universe,” has been featured on Curious Archive and can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/UL_V_jpIANE. Also, the book has been featured on Astrovitae, a digital magazine by Domenic Pennetta. Most recently, the book is featured on AZFK. The link is: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DHLqoMak1vM.
Cline has an upcoming book promotion on Amazon.com on Monday, Dec. 1, from 6 - 8 p.m. If those interested will purchase their copy during that time period, Cline can become an “Amazon Best-Selling Author” due to a large number of orders during the time period.
An in-person BYOB (Bring Your Own Book) Signing will take place in early 2022. Details will be announced later.
